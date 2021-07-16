Marquette Monthly to return

MARQUETTE, MI – A local monthly newspaper will resume publishing after closing down during the pandemic. The Marquette Monthly, a community based arts and culture magazine, is scheduled to begin printing in September. It serves Marquette, Alger, Delta, Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw counties.

Veteran U-P media members Jane Hutchens and James Larsen plan to continue to provide the regular features readers have come to rely on, as well as adding some new elements. Hutchens says that they have heard from many readers saying they missed the publication.

For more information, visit the Marquette Monthly Facebook page, or call 906-360-2180.