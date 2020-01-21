Marquette officials to hold voter information forum in February

MARQUETTE, MI-- The City of Marquette’s Clerk’s Office and Senior Center are holding an election and voter information forum next month in anticipation of the upcoming presidential primary election.

February 13 from 9 a.m. until noon staff will be in Room B of the Senior Center to assist in voter registration. Interested residents will be able to get and vote absentee ballots for the March 10 presidential primary. They can also request to be added to the city’s permanent absentee voter list.

The forum also aims to provide an informal opportunity for residents to ask questions about the election process or to gain a better understanding of the 2020 election cycle.