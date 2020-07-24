McBroom bill would allow property owners to do some shore work without permit

LANSING, MI-- State Senator Ed McBroom has introduced a bill to allow shoreline property owners to perform certain work above the ordinary high-water mark without a permit.

The Republican says shoreline erosion issues and concerns have risen along with water levels in recent months. The bill would amend the law to allow dredging, placing sand or soil, and constructing seawalls and other structures without a Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy permit if the work is above the ordinary high-water mark.

McBroom said the bill was borne out of conversations he and his staff have had with constituents who have encountered issues with EGLE exceeding its statutory authority on the matter.