MCHD to call vaccine appointment registrants Tuesday, 2-16-21

MARQUETTE, MI-- Staff with the Marquette County Health Department on Tuesday will call people who have pre-registered for a vaccination appointment.

About 800 slots are available at the Friday clinic. Registrants will be called according to their place on the list, based on both phone and online registrations.

Staff will make two attempts to call. They will leave a message on the first attempt so residents are prepared for the second call. Those who miss the call will remain on the list for the next round of appointments.

Those who get an appointment are asked not to arrive more than five minutes before their designated time.

Residents 65 and older who haven’t pre-registered for a vaccination appointment can call 906-475-7847 or go online to www.mqthealth.org.