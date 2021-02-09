MCHD calling residents for next vaccination clinic

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Marquette County Health Department is contacting residents from the pre-registration list for vaccine appointments this Saturday, February 13. About 650 appointment slots are available.

Staff will contact people based on their place on the list, using both online and phone registrations. Those who have registered should look for a phone call from 475-9977 or a similar number. Staff will make two attempts to call. They’ll leave a message on the first attempt so residents are prepared for the second call. Those who miss the call will remain on the list for the next round of appointments.

The health department is asking residents not to arrive to their vaccination appointment more than five minutes before their appointed time. Those who need to cancel their appointment should call 475-7847 with as much advance notice as possible.