MCHD to start calling pre-registrants for vaccine appointments on Wednesday

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Marquette County Health Department this week will begin calling residents who pre-registered for a COVID vaccination to schedule an appointment.

The online and phone pre-registration system was unveiled Monday. Officials say more than 4,700 Marquette County residents have already registered.

Phone calls from the health department will start Wednesday, January 27 for appointments this Thursday, January 28. Approximately 400 slots are available. Staff will call residents based on their place on the list, using both online and phone registrations. Those who have pre-registered should pay attention for a phone call from 906-475-9977, or a similar number. Health department personnel will not leave a message but will make two attempts to contact residents. Those who miss the call will remain on the list for the next round of appointments.

Information about future clinics will be released once it becomes available.