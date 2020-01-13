MCSO rescues stranded snowmobiler

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, MI-- A downstate man walked for hours after his snowmobile broke down Saturday in Marquette County.

Around 7 p.m. Central Dispatch received a call of a stranded snowmobiler on Trail #5 north of Trail #8 in Champion Township. The sled had apparently been broken down since 5:20 p.m. and the rider was walking south on Trail #5 somewhere south of County Road AAA.

Sheriff’s deputies used a heated snow-cat due to below-freezing windshield temperatures and whiteout conditions.

Just before midnight they found Jason Goletz, 42, of Pontiac walking on Trail #5. He was fatigued but in good health. Goletz was taken to Trail #8, where a patrol unit was standing by. At about 1:45 a.m. deputies transported Goletz to the Maple Ridge Resort in Michigamme.

No medical attention was required.