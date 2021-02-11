MDHHS’ Dr. Joneigh Khaldun named to federal COVID-19 task force

LANSING, MI-- Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive has been named to the Biden-Harris COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun has been the lead strategist advising the state’s COVID-19 response. The task force is charged with issuing a range of recommendations to help inform the COVID-19 response and recovery. This includes recommendations on the equitable allocation of COVID-19 resources and relief funds, effective outreach and communication to under-served and minority populations, and improving cultural proficiency within the Federal Government.

The task force’s work will conclude after issuing a final report to the COVID-19 Response Coordinator describing the causes of COVID-19 inequities, the potential for ongoing disparities faced by COVID-19 survivors, and actions to ensure that future pandemic responses do not ignore or exacerbate health inequities.