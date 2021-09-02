MDOT to ease traffic delays over Labor Day weekend

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Michigan Department of Transportation is removing lane restrictions on nearly 60 percent of its road and bridge projects statewide this Labor Day holiday weekend to ease traffic delays for holiday travelers.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday and continuing through 6 a.m. Tuesday, 83 out of

147 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. While drivers will see suspended operations in most MDOT work zones, they’re advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.

Travelers are also reminded that the Mackinac Bridge will be closed to traffic on Labor Day from 6:30 a.m. to noon for the Annual Bridge Walk. Southbound I-75 and US-2 traffic will be stopped at Exit 344 on the north side of the bridge. Northbound I-75 traffic will be stopped at Exit 337 on the south end.

For more information, visit the Mackinac Bridge Authority website at mackinacbridge.org/walk.