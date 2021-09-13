MDOT fixing, adding to traffic signals on US-2

ISHPEMING, MI-- The Michigan Department of Transportation is working on three US-2 traffic signals this week.

On Monday damaged equipment will be replaced at Ridgeview Drive in Iron Mountain. The intersection will be controlled by four-way stop signs.

Equipment will be added Tuesday or Wednesday at the intersection of Country Club Road in Ironwood. The light should remain on in flashing mode.

And equipment will be added Wednesday or Thursday to the signal at the intersection at 5th Avenue North in Escanaba. There may be minor interruptions to traffic flow, but the signal should remain on in flash mode.