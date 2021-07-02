MDOT making driving easier for 4th of July weekend

MARQUETTE, MI-- This Independence Day weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation is removing lane restrictions to ease traffic delays for holiday travelers.

MDOT says it will lift restrictions on nearly 63 percent of its road and bridge projects statewide. With pandemic restrictions being lifted, AAA Michigan estimates more than 1.5 million Michiganders are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, a 22-percent increase from last year.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday and continuing until 6 a.m. Tuesday, 107 out of 171 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT work zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.