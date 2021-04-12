MDOT restarts road improvements in Alger County this week

MUNISING, MI-- The Michigan Department of Transportation is restarting a major project in Munising Monday.

Almost five miles of M-28 between Brook Street and Commercial Street will be rebuilt. The highway from Commercial Street to east of Christmas will be resurfaced, and a shared-use pathway will be built along the north side of M-28 from Bayview Drive to the intersection of the highway and H-58.

The $15.5 million project also includes upgrades to city infrastructure.

Major work is expected to be completed this year, with final cleanup in 2022.