Men rescued from Houghton County waters Sunday

TORCH LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI-- Two men had to be rescued from Torch Bay Sunday after one fell into the water and the other jumped in to save him.

Just before 7:40 p.m. the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to East Grosse Point Shores across from the Dreamland Restaurant. Deputies say a 20-year-old man was near the back of the boat when he fell out. A 22-year-old man jumped in to help him and the boat drifted away.

The Bootjack Fire Department/ First Responders got to the men and assisted them to shore.

The 20-year-old was taken to Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other man was checked at the scene and released.