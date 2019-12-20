Menominee County deputy being investigated for CSC is fired

MENOMINEE, MI-- The Menominee County Sheriff’s deputy under investigation for possible criminal sexual conduct has been fired.

The Sheriff’s Office says Sergeant Brian Helfert was terminated “for violating Sheriff's Office policies, procedures and rules of conduct."

Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg says Helfert is under investigation for CSC against a 16-year-old Menominee High School student. Earlier this month the Menominee Police Department received information from Child Protective Services regarding the allegations.

The Sheriff’s Office says Helfert’s firing is unrelated to any decision the Prosecutor’s Office may make regarding criminal charges.

The case remains under investigation.