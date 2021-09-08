Menominee County resident accused of hitting man with vehicle found guilty by jury

MENOMINEE, MI-- A jury has found a Menominee Township man guilty of trying to run over a former friend with his vehicle.

The verdict against Ryan Philipps, 25, came late Friday night. The jury found him guilty of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and reckless driving causing serious impairment.

In August of 2019 Philipps argued with victim Devon Barley over a $140 debt. Witnesses say Philipps was in his Honda Pilot SUV when he left the driveway he was in, drove onto the front lawn of another home and ran over Barley.

Barley suffered rib and femur fractures, an ACL tear, and significant road rash.

Philipps was originally charged with attempted murder. The Department of Attorney General acted as special prosecuting attorney in the case because Philipps’ father is a defense attorney in Menominee County and often appears before the courts.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.