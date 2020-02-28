Menominee man charged for causing fatal accident

MENOMINEE, MI-- A driver involved in a fatal Menominee County crash in October has been charged in the death of a Vulcan man.

Kane Richard, 20, is accused of running a stop sign on County Road 356 in Lake Township. His vehicle struck another on County Road 577 driven by Croy Smith, 36, of Norway. One of Smith’s four passengers was ejected. Derek Bryant, 29, of Vulcan died of his injuries.

A Michigan State Police lab report indicates Richard had THC and Diazepam in his blood at the time of the crash.

Richard is charged with operating under the influence of drugs, causing death and reckless driving, causing death. He’s currently serving a yearlong sentence at the Menominee County Jail on an unrelated conviction. Bond is set at $50,000.