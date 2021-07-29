Michigan Army National Guard training scheduled

Undated - Several Michigan Army National Guard “Northern Strike 21-2” military training events are set to take place in the U-P next week. Flying operations are expected August-2nd through the 4th on and above Ontonagon-Schuster Field in Ontonagon and Sawyer International Airport in Gwinn. Ground training operations are planned in the Baraga State Forest. A variety of aircraft are expected to participate, including fighter jets, refuelers, and helicopters. Ontonagon-Schuster Field will remain open to the public for people to view the military training.

The exercise is one of the Department of Defense’s largest reserve component readiness exercises.