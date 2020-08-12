Michigan to assess remaining portion of failed dam

LANSING, MI (AP)-- State investigators and contractors will this week start assessing the remaining portion of a failed Michigan dam.

The failure of the Edenville dam and another barrier in May destroyed 150 houses and caused more than $200 million in damage to the Midland County area.

The state said it took over the duty to assess Edenville after the owners failed to comply with a federal court order to look into what additional work might be needed to stabilize the dam and ensure the safety of nearby residents.