Michigan chosen for pilot program that funds health services

LANSING, MI (AP)-- Michigan will be part of a federal project that funds mental health and addiction services in community health clinics.

The Detroit News reports that the Certified Community Behavioral Health Center pilot program was created through a law that Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt fought for in 2014. Eight states, including Oklahoma and Oregon, were selected for the first round of the program in 2016. Now, as part of an expansion under the federal coronavirus relief or CARES Act, Michigan and Kentucky will be in the project.

Stabenow says twelve Michigan centers will participate in the program and receive funding through Medicaid.