Michigan debates lifting ban on high school contact sports

LANSING, MI (AP)-- The fight over whether to allow youth contact sports to resume took center court Thursday in Lansing as Michigan lawmakers heard testimony from educators, parents and students wanting to get back to competition.

Even though a ban on indoor dining ends Feb. 1, youth contact sports, including winter high school seasons in basketball, hockey, wrestling and competitive cheer remain off-limits because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declined on Monday during a news conference to set a date for the sports to resume.

The state Senate and House held committee meetings Thursday to allow those affected by the prohibition to testify about their desire for winter sports to resume.