Michigan GOP, SOS reach deal on campaign finance complaint

LANSING, MI (AP)-- Michigan’s Republican Party and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office have reached a deal calling for the party to pay $200,000 to resolve a campaign finance complaint.

A conciliation agreement was signed last month. It says the payment is “not to be construed as an admission of liability.” Outgoing party Chair Laura Cox said in the complaint that Ann Arbor businessman Ron Weiser paid an activist $200,000 to stay out of the secretary of state race in 2018 when Weiser last led the party. Weiser has said the money given to Stan Grot was for legitimate party work.

Weiser defeated Cox this year for party chair.