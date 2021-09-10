Related Program: 
The Shuffle with Kurt Hauswirth

Michigan Homemade: Public Radio 90's Favorite Entries From NPR's 2021 Tiny Desk Contest

By 27 minutes ago

Credit Kurt Hauswirth

A song cast in blue light. A peaceful forest serenade. A tribute to a lost life. A ukulele performance in a beached unicorn floaty. And, a biting critique of urban professionalism.

Here are some of Northern Michigan's artists of the NPR Tiny Desk Contest for 2021.

Public Radio 90's Kurt Hauswirth took a look at Michigan entrants to the NPR Tiny Desk Contest. It's true that the Northern Michigan area is less populated than "downstate," but there is still a curiosity to check out what kinds of musical sounds are coming from the Upper Peninsula and Northern Lower Michigan areas.

Here are five entries from across the Northern Michigan area to the NPR Tiny Desk Contest:

The Accidentals - Anyway

May Erlewine - Days Go By

Bobby Bullet - May I Lean On You (Julissa's Song)

MJ Bones - Relatively Unscathed

Willard Losinger - Urban Professional

Credit NPR / Public Radio 90

If you have an original song that you think should be featured on the Tiny Desk, visit tinydeskcontest.npr.org for more information.

We hope these videos inspire you to submit a video! Another way to get yourself ready for the next contest would be to reach out to Kurt Hauswirth about being a guest on The Local Spin!

NPR Tiny Desk
NPR Tiny Desk Contest
NPR Tiny Desk Contest 2021
Michigan Homemade
The Accidentals
May Erlewine
Bobby Bullet
MJ Bones
Willard Losinger
The Local Spin

