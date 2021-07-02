Michigan launching $5M sweepstakes to boost vaccinations

LANSING, MI (AP)-- About $5 million in cash and college scholarships will be given away in lottery-style drawings aimed at raising Michigan's COVID-19 vaccination rate.

The incentive program features a $2 million jackpot, a $1 million prize and 30 daily drawings of $50,000 for residents ages 18 and older who have gotten a shot.

Vaccinated residents ages 12 to 17 are eligible for one of nine prepaid tuition contracts valued at $55,000.

The MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes is being launched after several states, including Ohio, offered millions of dollars to boost vaccinations.