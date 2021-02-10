Michigan Learning Channel now airing on WNMU-TV

MARQUETTE, MI-- WNMU-TV is one of six PBS stations launching the new Michigan Learning Channel.

Developed by educators and community leaders, the MLC delivers free supplemental instructional programming to students, parents and teachers 24/7. Lessons are designed to support school learning and are presented by a diverse group of educators, generally delivered as if the teacher is in a classroom setting.

In the WNMU-TV viewing area the MLC is available by tv antenna on channel 13.4. It’s also streamed online at MichiganLearning.org.

Officials say the MLC's content aligns with Michigan's educational standards and follows widely accepted methods for mastering skills throughout the school year.

For program schedules go to MichiganLearning.org/schedule.