Michigan official: Audits show state had a secure election

LANSING, MI (AP)-- Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says state audits of the 2020 general election show it was secure and reflected the will of voters.

She announced Tuesday the results of 250 audits that were conducted by more than 1,300 clerks across the state. She said local clerks checked numbers by comparing the hand-count total of paper ballots to machine-tabulated numbers. She said clerks also examined post-election procedures.

Benson said clerks delivered on providing timely results during an election marked with difficulty due to changes in voting laws and a pandemic. She noted clerks then had more work as baseless conspiracy theories were spread by former President Donald Trump and his supporters.