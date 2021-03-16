Michigan official wants governor, lawmakers subject to FOIA

LANSING, MI (AP)-- Michigan’s secretary of state is aiming to have Michigan join most of the rest of the country in expanding public information requests to the governor and Legislature.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson kicked off Sunshine Week on Monday by laying out a government transparency plan in which she asked the Legislature to take up the measures.

Michigan is one of two states that exempts the governor’s office from Freedom of Information Act requests and is one of eight states that exempt elected legislators.

Sunshine Week is an annual focus on press freedoms and the fight for government transparency.