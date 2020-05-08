Michigan regulators want details on Great Lakes tunnel plan

TRAVERSE CITY, MI (AP)-- Michigan regulators want more information from Enbridge about its plan to build an oil pipeline tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy told the company this week its application is incomplete. The department wants an analysis of “feasible and prudent” alternatives to the tunnel plan. It also seeks plans for dealing with protected wetlands and plants.

State officials describe the request as routine and Enbridge says it will provide the needed information.

Environmental groups say the request shows the state might consider environmental threats posed by pipelines.