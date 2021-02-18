Michigan restaurants seek to tie limits to positivity rate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan restaurants have proposed tying indoor capacity limits to the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, contending that clear guideposts would help the hospitality industry reopen and navigate the pandemic. Bars and restaurants that reopened for indoor dining and drinking on Feb 1. are limited to 25% occupancy under a state health order supported by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The capacity limit would rise to 50% under the current seven-day average positivity rate and to 100% if the rate dropped further. Whitmer has opposed linking coronavirus metrics to the automatic loosening or tightening of restrictions.