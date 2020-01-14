Michigan State Police to investigate breathalyzer supplier

DETROIT, MI (AP)-- The Michigan State Police has launched a fraud investigation into the company that supplies the state's breathalyzer devices.

State Police last week suspended the contract with St. Louis-based Intoximeters Inc. due to performance-related issues. On Monday, the agency announced it is taking all 203 Datamaster DMT breathalyzer devices out of service until it can be determined the instruments are properly calibrated.

During the period, state police officials is recommending police department conduct blood draws rather than breathe tests to establish evidence of drunk driving.