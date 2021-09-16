Michigan unemployment rate drops a tenth of a point in August

LANSING, MI-- Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate changed little in August, edging down by a tenth of a percentage point to 4.7 percent.

That’s according to data released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. Employment in Michigan increased by 14,000 and unemployment declined by 3,000, resulting in a monthly workforce advance of 11,000

The national jobless rate moved down by two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 5.2 percent and was half a percentage point above the Michigan rate. Since August 2020, the national rate fell by 3.2 percentage points, while the statewide rate declined by 3.8 percentage points.