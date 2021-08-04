Michigan universities mandating mask use, vaccinations for fall

UNDATED (AP)-- Wayne State University in Detroit is joining the list of Michigan schools and others nationwide requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for the fall.

WSU President M. Roy Wilson cites the highly transmittable Delta variant of the virus as a contributing factor in making the mandate.

Proof of vaccination must be submitted by August 30. Wilson's letter says members of the campus community who knowingly come to campus unvaccinated will face unspecified consequences.

There will be an indoor mask mandate through at least September 15.

And Central Michigan University has joined the ranks of schools to require people on campus to wear masks when students to return to campus this fall. In a letter to students on Monday CMU President Bob Davies said that students, faculty and staff must wear masks in class at least through the end of September.

CMU stopped short of ordering that students be vaccinated.