Michigan's first day of legislature gets off on a tense note

LANSING, MI (AP)-- The first day of Michigan's new legislative session started off with tensions high as frustrations and calls for action flew over the attack on the U.S. Capitol, the certification of the presidential election and continued coronavirus restrictions.

Michigan House Speaker Jason Wentworth said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has damaged public trust due to the strict measures imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic and that government must act to restore that trust and improve transparency.

Over in the State senate, Democratic legislators tore into their Republican colleagues over their efforts to invalidate the presidential election.