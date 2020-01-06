Michigan's population rise slows; Congressional seat at risk

DETROIT, MI (AP)-- U.S. Census Bureau data shows that Michigan's population grew by less than 3,000 residents last year, apparently keeping the state on track to lose one congressional seat following the 2020 Census.

The Detroit News reports the figures released Wednesday reveal Michigan saw an increase of 2,785 residents, bringing its total to 9,986,857. An online apportionment tool from the University of Michigan Population Studies Center indicates that Michigan appears on pace to lose a congressional seat due to other states surpassing its growth.

Michigan lost one seat after the 2000 and 2010 census; two after 1990 and one after the 1980 census.