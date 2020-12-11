Military identifies downed jet pilot

By 2 hours ago

MADISON, WI--   Today the 115th Fighter Wing identified Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, 37, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, as the pilot who lost his life in an F-16 crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Dec. 8.

Capt. Jones joined the Air National Guard in 2011 and graduated from F-16 basic qualification training in 2015.  He is a decorated combat veteran, deploying as a part of a United States Pacific Command Theater Support Package to Japan in 2015 and to Korea in 2017.  He deployed again in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel to Afghanistan in 2019.

Capt. Jones has been awarded two Air Medal’s with combat “C” devices, which are awarded to individuals who have been personally exposed to hostile action or under significant risk of hostile action.

Wisconsin Air National Guard
115th Fighter Wing
fighter jet crashes
Hiawatha National Forest
Captain Durwood "Hawk" Jones

Jet pilot found deceased following crash

By Dec 10, 2020

DELTA COUNTY, MI--   The pilot of a fighter jet that crashed in the Hiawatha National Forest is dead.

The Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing made the announcement at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The pilot’s identity will not be released until 24 hours following the notification of next of kin.

Still no word on status of jet pilot

By Dec 10, 2020

DELTA COUNTY, MI--   The pilot of an F-16 fighter jet that went down in the Hiawatha National Forest Tuesday night still has not been found.

The Fighting Falcon from the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing in Madison was on a routine training mission when it went down. Local, state and military crews have been searching for the pilot in the densely wooded region. Poor cell service in the rural area proved to be a barrier for officials, but a cellular booster donation from a wireless company in Delta County is helping with communications.

Fighter jet crashes in UP

By Dec 9, 2020

DELTA COUNTY, MI--   An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing in Madison crashed in the Hiawatha National Forest Tuesday night.

Officials say the pilot was on a routine training mission when the jet went down near Stevens Lake around 8 p.m. Local emergency personnel, the U.S. Coast Guard and other government agencies are at the scene. They're searching for the pilot on the ground, by air and in the water. Additional personnel will arrive later today to secure the crash site. 

The status of the pilot is unknown at this time.