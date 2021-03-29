Millions headed to UP health orgs to fight coronavirus

MARQUETTE, MI-- Two Upper Peninsula health organizations are getting money through the American Rescue Plan.

The Bay Mills Indian Community got $1,044,500 and the Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center $3,840,000.

The funding aims to help health centers respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The money can be used for staffing, personal protective equipment, screening, testing, or other needs.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and was included in the American Rescue Plan that was signed into law on March 11.