Minnesota man's body found on Portage Canal shoreline

HANCOCK, MI-- Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the Portage Canal Monday.

The Hancock Police Department says the body was discovered around 4 p.m. on the shoreline on the 1400 block of Jasberg Street in Hancock. The man has been identified as Benjamin Julik, 40, of Sauk Centre, Minnesota.

The Houghton County Medical Examiner says the cause of death is likely drowning, but lab and toxicology reports are pending.

A Facebook post on the Hancock Police Department page indicates Julik had been missing since July 26. He was dropped off at the bus stop in Hancock and hadn’t been seen since.

Officials say there’s no evidence of foul play.