MIOSHA fines Marquette County business for not following coronavirus rules

ISHPEMING, MI-- An Ishpeming business has been fined for violating COVID-19 workplace rules.

Under the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s emergency rules, businesses that resume in-person work must have a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan. They must also provide—through training—to their employees workplace infection control practices, the proper use of personal protective equipment, and steps workers must take to notify the business of any symptoms of or suspected or confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

MIOSHA fined J&N Electric of Ishpeming $400 for not developing a preparedness and response plan, not documenting daily health screenings, not providing coronavirus training, and for no face coverings worn on-site. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, amounted to $2,000.