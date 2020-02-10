Missing boy with autism found safe in Marquette

MARQUETTE, MI-- A missing 14-year-old Marquette Township boy is safe, following a search by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday around 6:20 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the area of County Road 492 near Grove Street on a report a boy with autism had run into the woods.

Officials say the boy was found in the City of Marquette after a lengthy search. He didn’t need any medical attention and was returned to his parents.

Marquette County Special Operations, Marquette County Search and Rescue, Michigan State Police, NMU Public Safety and Marquette City Police assisted at the scene.