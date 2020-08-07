Mobile pantries to distribute food in the Keweenaw

HOUGHTON, MI-- Feeding America West Michigan is bringing its mobile food pantry to the Keweenaw three times this month.

The first is August 13 at 2 p.m. at the Community Action Food Pantry in Houghton; the second is August 20 at 2 p.m. at Meadowbrook Arena in L’Anse; and the third August 27 at 3:30 p.m. at Ontonagon Area Schools.

A variety of food will be available, including produce and dairy items. Attendees will not have to show proof of income to receive food, but will have to affirm they need it.

Boxes of food will be provided in a drive-through format on a first-come, first-served basis.