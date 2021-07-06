Money being raised for Upper Peninsula trail markers

KEWEENAW COUNTY, MI (AP)--   An Upper Peninsula man is raising money to install markers that can help authorities reach stranded snowmobilers or others who use remote trails.

Joe Schneller (left) and Keweenaw County Sheriff Curt Pennala, stand next to one of the newly posted emergency trail location signs in Keweenaw County. The new signage system will drastically reduce the time first responder need to locate the scene of an emergency when called into 911.
Credit Ann Gasperich / Daily Mining Gazette

Joe Schneller is leading the project in Houghton and Keweenaw counties to honor his late wife, Linda, who had cancer. Signs placed in half-mile intervals can be matched to GPS coordinates if someone calls 911.

Area sheriffs and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources have signed off on the project.

Schneller, an emergency medical technician, says emergency location signs should be a part of any trail system.

