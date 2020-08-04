More COVID-19 cases confirmed in Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, MI-- Officials say 22 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Upper Peninsula Monday.

Menominee County recorded the most with 9. Gogebic County reported 3 and Dickinson and Delta counties 2 each. And Alger, Chippewa, Houghton, Mackinac, Marquette and Ontonagon counties had one case each. That brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.P. to 561. Eighteen people have died.

On Monday the state reported 604 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Six people died of the virus.