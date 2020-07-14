More UP COVID-19 cases, deaths reported

MARQUETTE, MI-- The number of coronavirus cases and deaths is rising in the Upper Peninsula.

Twelve new cases were reported Monday: three in Dickinson County; two each in Chippewa, Gogebic and Marquette counties; and one each in Delta, Iron and Menominee counties.

Two deaths were also reported: one each in Delta and Dickinson counties.

That brings the total number of U.P. COVID-19 cases to 274 and the number of deaths to 19.

As of 3 p.m. Monday the total number of coronavirus cases in the state was 69,722. Officials say 6,075 people have died of COVID-19.