More COVID vaccine appointments available this week in Marquette

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Marquette County Health Department on Monday and Tuesday will call more people who pre-registered for a vaccine appointment for clinics to be held Thursday and Friday.

About 1,100 slots are available for those who registered online or by phone. Those who registered should pay attention to a call from 906-475-9977 or similar. Staff will make two attempts to call.

Residents are asked to arrive no more than five minutes before their appointed time. Those who need to cancel their appointment or received their vaccine elsewhere are asked to call 906-475-7847 with as much advance notice as possible.