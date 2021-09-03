More Michigan counties mandate masks for educational facilities

MARQUETTE, MI-- Downstate Ingham County ordered Thursday that masks be worn in all schools and educational settings.

That makes it the 16th county in the state to issue a mask mandate.

Upper Peninsula school districts that currently require students to wear face coverings include Burt Township, Munising and Bessemer—which is mandating masks for K-6 grades.

The Benzie Central School Board voted 5-2 Monday to ignore a health order in Benzie County and make masks optional next week.

According to state data, the entire U.P. is now at high transmission risk for COVID-19. That means the region has 100 or more cases per 100,000 people. From August 26 through September 1, 203.4 positive cases per 100,000 residents were identified, for a total of 608 cases.