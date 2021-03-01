More vaccination appointments available in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Marquette County Health Department will call pre-registrants about COVID-19 vaccination appointments for a Thursday clinic.

About one thousand slots are available. Staff will make the calls Monday and Tuesday. Those who have pre-registered for an appointment should pay attention for a call from 475-9977 or similar. The health department will make two attempts to call.

Those who need to cancel their appointment or got a vaccine elsewhere need to call the health department at 475-7847 with as much advance notice as possible.