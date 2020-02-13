MSP investigates check fraud in the Soo

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI-- Michigan State Police from the Sault Ste. Marie Post are telling residents to be careful when it comes to getting a cashier’s check for something they’re selling.

Troopers say earlier this month a citizen was contacted regarding an item he had for sale on Craigslist. The caller mailed a cashier’s check to the seller for $1,500 more than the asking price and said the remaining money was for the movers.

The seller felt something was off and contacted State Police. Investigation revealed the check was fraudulent.

Police say whenever a check is mailed to you for more than the asking price be cautious and know it’s most likely fraudulent. If you have any concerns contact your local law enforcement agency.