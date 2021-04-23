MSP to take part in "Prescription Drug Take Back Day"

Undated - Michigan State Police posts are once again participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day tomorrow (Sat). Posts will have bins for residents to dispose of old and unwanted medications between 10 a-m and 2 p-m. Inhalers, liquids, and patches will not be accepted.

Officials say drug take back day is a great time to clean out your medication cupboard and rid your home of drugs so they don’t fall into the hands of others. That could prevent drug misuse, overdoses, and possible deaths.