MSP traffic stop leads to meth bust

CHRISTMAS, MI-- An Alger County man has been arrested by Michigan State Police for multiple felonies related to meth.

On Saturday troopers from the Negaunee Post conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for improper lane driving on M-28 near Christmas. The 28-year-old driver showed signs of being under the influence of an intoxicating substance. Investigation led to the driver’s arrest for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs.

A search of the vehicle yielded 97 grams of crystal meth packaged for sale, a scale, other drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of cash. Troopers also found multiple firearms and ammunition.

The driver was lodged in the Alger County Jail on additional charges of carrying concealed weapons, felon in possession of firearms, and possession of meth with intent to deliver.

The case remains under investigation.