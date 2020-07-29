MTU grad students raise money for students in need

HOUGHTON, MI-- Michigan Technological University students are helping their own during the pandemic.

To help alleviate the financial impact of COVID-19 the university distributed $350 grants from CARES Act funds to eligible students. But some aren’t eligible to receive cares act funding, like international students. Visa restrictions prevent them from working off-campus and they can’t go home due to international travel restrictions.

Tech’s Graduate Student Government is matching all donations from students who give part or all of their grant to the Husky Emergency Assistance Fund. The GSG will match up to $10,000 for donations made in the next two weeks.

The money will help both international students and students who are CARES Act-eligible, but whose financial hardships can’t be alleviated by $350 alone.