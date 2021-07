IRON RIVER, MI-- The Iron County Prosecutor’s Office has released the name of the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Iron River last month.

The incident happened June 24 at a residence as a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office and an officer with Iron River Police were conducting a wellbeing check. Officers discharged their weapons, resulting in the death of David Ronald Bridgette.

Investigation of the case is ongoing.

No other information has been released at this time.